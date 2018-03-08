App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Mar 08, 2018 09:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens marginally lower at 64.90 per dollar

Expect the USD-INR to trade in a range of 64.80-65.10 for the day, says Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 64.90 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 64.88.

Mohan Shenoi of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "The dollar was weaker due to rising protectionism in US which could potentially lead to trade wars if US trading partners retaliate."

"The rupee is in a range as support from dollar weakness and lower oil is neutralised by weaker equity markets where sentiment remains adverse. We expect the USD-INR to trade in a range of 64.80-65.10 for the day."

"Lower crude oil prices and Government's pitch for a rating upgrade to Fitch has improved sentiment in the bond market. We expect the 10-year benchmark bond yield to trade in a range of 7.66-7.70 percent for the day," he added.

The US dollar held steady after recouping earlier losses tied to the exit of Gary Cohn and rising fears of a global trade war.

tags #Rupee

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC