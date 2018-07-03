App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens lower by 9 paise at 68.89 per dollar

Yesterday rupee closed near five-year low at 68.80 per dollar. It ended lower by 33 paise against Friday's close 68.47 .

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened lower by 9 paise at 68.89 per dollar on Tuesday.

Yesterday rupee closed near five-year low at 68.80 per dollar. It ended lower by 33 paise against Friday's close 68.47 .

This is the level last seen on August 28, 2013.

Yesterday rupee gained in the first half of the session but came under pressure in the latter half of the session following strength in the dollar against its major crosses and higher global crude oil prices. Yesterday, crude rallied after Libya declared force majeure on some of its supplies, although an overall rise in OPEC output and an emerging slowdown in demand held back markets, said Motilal Oswal.

Libya’s National Oil Corporation declared force majeure on loadings from Zueitina and Hariga ports, resulting in total production losses of 850,000 bpd due to the closure of eastern fields and ports. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 68.80 and 69.30, it added.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.