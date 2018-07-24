Indian rupee opens lower by 10 paise at 68.96 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened lower by 10 paise at 68.96 per dollar on Tuesday versus 68.86 yesterday.

Rupee gained in yesterday’s session primarily on back of weakness in the dollar against its major crosses after comments from US President wherein he raised concerns over a stronger dollar and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases, said Motilal Oswal.

On the domestic front, no major economic data is expected to be released but movement in the dollar against its major crosses will continue to influence the rupee. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 68.80 and 69.10, it added.