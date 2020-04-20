Indian rupee opens lower at 76.45 per dollar

Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 76.45 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 76.40.

On April 17, the rupee ended at 76.40 per dollar, after some key measures announced by RBI to inject the much needed liquidity in the system.

"Currently, the concerns around the coronavirus and the consequent economic distress is weighing on the rupee, which along with outflows from local equities will push the rupee sub-77 mark soon. There is renewed strength in the dollar index, which has pressurized the unit further to a new record low of 76.86 mark," said Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking.

"On the other hand, market participants are looking forward to a second round of stimulus from the federal government, and that could trigger some gains in the rupee. The domestic unit is likely to trade in the 75.30 – 78.00 band in the next two weeks."

"The extent of foreign equity outflows are not likely to be as much as those seen last month, and that could ease some pressure on the rupee. Moreover, the domestic currency has priced in much of the bad news surrounding the coronavirus, and the extent of depreciation in percentage terms may be lower than what was seen in March," she added.

Gold prices fell to a more than one-week low on Monday as the dollar firmed and as investors remained optimistic that the US economy might reopen soon from lockdowns that were enforced to contain the novel coronavirus' spread.