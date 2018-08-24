Indian rupee opens lower at 70.19 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened lower by 8 paise at 70.19 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 70.11.

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 70.14 in the previous session. August contract open interest increased 3.99% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.