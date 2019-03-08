App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 08, 2019 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens lower at 70.17 per dollar

Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Indian rupee opened lower by 17 paise at 70.17 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 70.

The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at 70.15 in the previous session. March contract open interest declined 4.0% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.
First Published on Mar 8, 2019 09:01 am

