Indian rupee opens lower at 70.17 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened lower by 17 paise at 70.17 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 70.

The dollar-rupee March contract on the NSE was at 70.15 in the previous session. March contract open interest declined 4.0% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.