Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 09:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens lower 21 paise at 70.02 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.70 and 70.05 and 70.20, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened lower by 21 paise at 70.02 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 69.81.

Rupee consolidated in a narrow range for the fourth successive session following a relief rally in most of the Asian currencies. Rupee in the Asian pack has been one of the weakest currencies in this year and broad strength in the dollar is keeping gains capped for the currency, said Motilal Oswal.

Fall in the rupee has been on back of external factors as the domestic fundamentals remained unchanged. Rupee experienced a relief rally after comments from the US President, who said that he was "not thrilled" with the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.70 and 70.05 and 70.20, it added.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

