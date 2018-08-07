App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens lower at 68.91 per dollar

Utilise upsides in the USD-INR to initiate short positions, says ICICIdirect.

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 68.91 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 68.88.

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 69.04 in the previous session. August contract open interest increased almost 6.09% in the previous day, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 09:00 am

