Indian rupee opens lower at 68.91 per dollar

Utilise upsides in the USD-INR to initiate short positions, says ICICIdirect.
The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 68.91 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 68.88.
The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 69.04 in the previous session. August contract open interest increased almost 6.09% in the previous day, said ICICIdirect.We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 09:00 am