Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens lower at 68.70 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened at Rs per dollar on Thursday versus 68.62 yesterday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Thursday. It has opened lower by 8 paise at 68.70 per dollar versus 68.62 yesterday.

Rupee fell against the US dollar in yesterday’s session following uptick in global crude oil prices and after the greenback strengthened against its major crosses, said Motilal Oswal.

Following the Fed Chairman testimony the US dollar rose to the highest level in a year. In his testimony, the Fed Chair said he believed the US economy was on course for years more of steady growth, and played down the risks to the US economy of the escalating trade conflict.

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 68.55 and 69.05, it added.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 09:00 am

