Indian rupee opens lower at 68.70 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened lower by 5 paise at 68.70 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's closing 68.65.

On Friday, rupee rose for the third consecutive session against the US dollar ahead of important major central bank policy meetings scheduled this week. RBI’s monetary policy statement will be released this week and expectation is that the central bank would hold rates unchanged but any hawkish comments could extend gains for the rupee, said Motilal Oswal.

On Friday, data released by RBI showed India’s FX reserves rose marginally by USD 67.7million to USD 405.14billion for the week ended July,20.

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 68.80 and 69.20, it added.