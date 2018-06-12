App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2018 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens lower at 67.45 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 67.45 and 67.85, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 67.45 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 67.42.

In the last couple of session rupee has been consolidating in a narrow range of 64.40 and 64.75 ahead of important inflation and industrial production number. Market participants are cautious ahead of today’s inflation and IIP number; expectation is that inflation for May could rise to 4.8% compared to rise of 4.5% in the previous month, said Motilal Oswal.

On the other hand, industrial production could rise 5.2% in April compared to growth of 4.4% in the previous month. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 67.45 and 67.85, it added.
First Published on Jun 12, 2018 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.