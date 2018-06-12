Indian rupee opens lower at 67.45 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 67.45 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 67.42.

In the last couple of session rupee has been consolidating in a narrow range of 64.40 and 64.75 ahead of important inflation and industrial production number. Market participants are cautious ahead of today’s inflation and IIP number; expectation is that inflation for May could rise to 4.8% compared to rise of 4.5% in the previous month, said Motilal Oswal.

On the other hand, industrial production could rise 5.2% in April compared to growth of 4.4% in the previous month. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 67.45 and 67.85, it added.