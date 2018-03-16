App
Mar 16, 2018 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens lower at 64.98 per dollar

Russia-UK tensions may revive strength in US dollar, but rupee will keep its eye on trade data as prospects of trade war still remains potent, says Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened lower by 5 paise at 64.98 per dollar on Friday versus 64.93 yesterday.

Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "Rupee remained firm and 65 was defended as a third consecutive contraction in US retail sales rendered the green back weak early in the day."

"Russia-UK tensions may revive strength in US dollar, but rupee will keep its eye on trade data as prospects of trade war still remains potent," he added.

The dollar held onto overnight gains a trade war concerns ease slightly and the focus shifts to next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting which begins on March 19.

