Indian rupee opens higher by 14 paise at 68.70 per dollar

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Monday. It has opened higher by 14 paise at 68.70 per dollar versus previous close 68.84.

The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68.92 in the previous session. July contract open interest declined 1.39 percent in the previous day, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.