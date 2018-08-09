Indian rupee opens higher by 14 paise at 68.48 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 68.40 and 68.95, says Motilal Oswal.
The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Thursday. It has opened higher by 14 paise at 68.48 per dollar against previous close 68.62.
Rupee closed almost flat against the US dollar and traded with low volatility as most market participants have been following escalation of ongoing trade war between two major economies, said Motilal Oswal.
Yesterday, Chinese commerce ministry announced that it has decided to impose additional tariffs of 25% on USD 16 billion worth of US imports from fuel and steel products to autos and medical equipment.