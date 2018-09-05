Indian rupee opens higher at 71.40 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened higher by 18 paise at 71.40 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 71.58.

Yesterday the rupee plunged by 37 paise to end at a record low of 71.58 against Monday's closing 71.21 per dollar.

Rupee continued its record fall for the fifth straight session against US dollar.

On Tuesday, rupee managed to open on positive note but after witnessing wide swings, it finally closed at its historic low of 71.58.

Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers said, "The rupee continues to make a new record low on account of crisis in the emerging market currencies. Further consistent rise in the crude oil prices and dollar index has kept sentiments bearish. There are talks of rupee moving towards 72-73 levels hence there is lot of speculative dollar buying in the market which is driving the currency lower every day."

"RBI intervention is very less despite the fact that forex reserves are around USD 400 billion. There are talks of out-of-the-monetary-policy interest rate hike by the RBI and issuance of NRI bond issue to raise dollar money. However, at present possibility of both the options is very low as the macroeconomic situation is much better than it was in 2013,” he added.

According to Motilal Oswal, rupee fell to fresh record low levels following sharp surge in global crude oil prices and as FPI seemed to be disappointed over SEBI’s circular had asked FPIs to comply with KYC norms by December 31, 2018. A day after an association of foreign funds warned of a potential outflow of USD 75 billion from the Indian equity markets over a circular issued by SEBI in April, policymakers brushed aside the concerns with the capital market watchdog terming the claims preposterous and highly irresponsible.”

"On the other hand, crude oil prices also retraced from higher levels as the impact of a tropical storm on US Gulf coast production was not as strong as initially expected. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 71.20 and 71.80, it added.

The US dollar rose broadly and investors shunned emerging market currencies as concerns about the US-China trade situation boosted safe-haven demand for the greenback

The dollar index, rose 0.27 percent, with the euro down 0.32 percent to USD 1.1586. The Canadian dollar also weakened to a six-week low against its US counterpart. The Canadian dollar fell 0.64 percent versus the greenback at 1.32 per dollar.

The dollar rose over 3 percent on the South African rand, and 1 percent against Turkey's Lira.