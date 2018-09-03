Indian rupee opens higher 19 paise at 70.80 per dollar

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Monday. It has opened higher by 19 paise at 70.80 per dollar versus previous close of 70.99.

On Friday the rupee ended lower by 25 paise at 70.99 per dollar, which was a fresh record low, against Thursday's close of 70.74.

The rupee recorded 3.6 percent fall in the month of August, which is fifth consecutive month fall versus dollar.

Rupee continued to weaken against the US dollar and fell fresh record low levels for the third consecutive session ahead of important GDP and fiscal deficit numbers that as released on Friday. Data showed India’s fiscal deficit for April-July stood at Rs 5.40 trillion or 86.5% of 2018-19 budget, said Motilal Oswal.

On the other hand, India’s GDP growth surged to 8.2% in Q1 compared to 7.6% growth in the previous quarter. Data released on Friday showed manufacturing and consumer spending driving expansion, raising hopes that the rural economy was starting to turnaround.

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 70.70 and 71.30. Dollar remains supported on lower levels following better-than-expected economic numbers and after US president, it added.