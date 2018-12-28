App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2018 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens higher at 70.05/$ amid steady global cues



Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Indian rupee opened higher/lower at 70.05 per US dollar. This is an appreciation of 30 paise in the currency market.

The rupee tumbled by 29 paise to 70.35 against US dollar Thursday amid strengthening of the greenback even as crude oil prices eased.

Brokers said the US dollar firmed up against major global currencies following easing of tensions between the White House and the Fed, which calmed investors' nerves.

Progress in US-China trade negotiations and strong consumer spending data in the US added to the momentum, they added.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Dec 28, 2018 09:05 am

