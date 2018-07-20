App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee touches record low of 69.12 per dollar

USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 68.80 and 69.30, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After opening mildly higher the rupee touched a record low of 69.12 on Friday. It has opened higher at 69.01 per dollar versus previous close 69.05.

Yesterday the rupee ended 43 paise down to close at 69.05 against Wednesday's closing 68.62 per dollar.

It has recorded a biggest single-day fall since May 29.

Rupee fell to life-time low primarily on back of strength in the dollar against its major crosses. In the recent past, dollar has strengthened against its major crosses following better-than expected economic number and hawkish comments from the Fed Chairman in his testimony, said Motilal Oswal.

On the domestic front, market participants will be keeping an eye on no-confidence vote that could keep the volatility high for the currency.

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 68.80 and 69.30, it added.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.