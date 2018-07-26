Indian rupee opens higher at 68.71 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened higher by 7 paise at 68.71 per dollar on Thursday versus previous close 68.78.

Rupee consolidated in a range of 68.30 and 69.00(Spot) for the whole of this month and volatility was confined to a narrow range despite volatility in global crude as well as strength in the dollar against its major crosses, said Motilal Oswal.

In the recent past, the dollar rose to the highest level in a year following better-than-expected economic numbers and hawkish tone by the Federal Reserve on the economy.

Rupee has failed to react despite fund outflows from the FIIs. Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 68.80 and 69.20, it added.