May 25, 2018 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens higher at 68.28 per dollar

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, said ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened marginally higher by 6 paise at 68.28 per dollar on Friday versus 68.34 yesterday.

The near-month dollar-rupee May contract on the NSE was at 68.36 in the previous session. The May contract open interest increased 1.85% in the previous day.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, said ICICIdirect.

