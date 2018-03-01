App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Feb 23, 2018 09:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens 9 paise higher at 64.95 per dollar

I expect the USD-INR to consolidate in a range of 64.85-65.15 given the dollar fall overnight, says Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened higher by 9 paise at 64.95 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 65.04.

Bhaskar Panda of HDFC Bank said, "Worries of US rate hike, consequent rally in US yields, coupled with uncertainties due to the PNB episode has brought back pressure on the INR."

"The USD-INR pair has broken through crucial 64.80 levels and traded above 65 yesterday. Today, I expect the pair to consolidate in a range of 64.85-65.15 given the dollar fall overnight."

"The 10-year benchmark bond yield has been rallying higher after the latest MPC minutes. I expect the trend to sustain while today's range would be 7.72-7.78 percent," he added.

The dollar sagged broadly after its recovery this week faded as US treasury yields declined from their recent peaks.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was little changed after bouncing from a three-year trough of 88.253 late last week.

tags #Rupee

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC