Indian rupee opens flat at 68.96 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat at 68.96 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 68.94.

The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68.93 in the previous session. July contract open interest declined 2.98 percent in the previous day, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.