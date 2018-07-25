Indian rupee opens flat at 68.96 per dollar

Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, says ICICIdirect
The Indian rupee opened flat at 68.96 per dollar on Wednesday versus previous close 68.94.
The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68.93 in the previous session. July contract open interest declined 2.98 percent in the previous day, said ICICIdirect.We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 09:00 am