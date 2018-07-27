App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens flat at 68.65 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 68.80 and 69.20, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened flat at 68.65 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 68.66.

Rupee continued to consolidate in a narrow range and volatility for the pair is expected to remain low ahead of preliminary GDP number that will be released from the US, said Motilal Oswal.

On the domestic front, focus will now shift to the RBI policy meeting that is scheduled next week. Expectation is that the central bank could hold rates unchanged but hawkish comments from the governor would be slightly supportive for the currency.

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 68.80 and 69.20, it added.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 09:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.