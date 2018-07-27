Indian rupee opens flat at 68.65 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat at 68.65 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 68.66.

Rupee continued to consolidate in a narrow range and volatility for the pair is expected to remain low ahead of preliminary GDP number that will be released from the US, said Motilal Oswal.

On the domestic front, focus will now shift to the RBI policy meeting that is scheduled next week. Expectation is that the central bank could hold rates unchanged but hawkish comments from the governor would be slightly supportive for the currency.

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 68.80 and 69.20, it added.