Indian rupee opens flat at 68.55 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat at 68.55 per dollar on Wednesday versus 68.54 yesterday.

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 68.79 in the previous session. August contract open interest declined 3.67 percent in the previous day, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.