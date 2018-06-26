Indian rupee opens flat at 68.13 per dollar

The Indian rupee opened flat at 68.13 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 68.12.

Near-month dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at 68.13 in the previous session. June contract open interest declined 0.18% in the previous day, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.