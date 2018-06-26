App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens flat at 68.13 per dollar

Utilise upsides in the USDINR to initiate short positions, says ICICIdirect.

The Indian rupee opened flat at 68.13 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 68.12.

Near-month dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at 68.13 in the previous session. June contract open interest declined 0.18% in the previous day, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.

 
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 09:00 am

tags #1949 (AACS) - Rupee Co-operative Bank Ltd. Dist.-Pune #Rupee

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.