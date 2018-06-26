Indian rupee opens flat at 68.13 per dollar

Utilise upsides in the USDINR to initiate short positions, says ICICIdirect.
The Indian rupee opened flat at 68.13 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 68.12.
Near-month dollar-rupee June contract on the NSE was at 68.13 in the previous session. June contract open interest declined 0.18% in the previous day, said ICICIdirect.
We expect the USDINR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 09:00 am