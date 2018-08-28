App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens higher by 14 paise at 70.02 per dollar

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.80 and 70.20, says Motilal Oswal.

The Indian rupee opened higher by 14 paise at 70.02 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 70.16.

Rupee consolidated in abroad range for the tenth consecutive sessions despite weakness in the dollar against its major crosses. Yesterday, the dollar was weighed down after US and Mexico agreed overhaul the NAFTA, putting pressure on Canada to agree to new terms on auto trade and dispute settlement rules to remain part of the three-nation pact, said Motilal Oswal.

US president threatened he still could put tariffs on Canadian-made cars if Canada did not join its neighbors and warned he expected concessions on Canada’s dairy protections.

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.80 and 70.20, it added.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 09:00 am

