Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rupee opens at 73.42, slips 15 paise against US dollar

The Indian rupee slipped 15 paise in opening trade against the US dollar on strong demand for the American currency on Friday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee slipped 15 paise in opening trade against the US dollar on strong demand for the American currency on Friday.

It opened at 73.42 per dollar against previous day's closing of 73.27.

The rupee weakened mildly in previous session amidst selling in domestic equities as well as cautiousness ahead of ECB monetary policy meeting.

ICICI Securities said US dollar extended gains in previous session as Euro witnessed profit booking post ECB monetary policy meeting. Recent lower economic data from Europe has been shrugged off as temporary or pertaining to individual economies.

Last ECB Monetary policy meeting of 2018 would be crucial as ECB would take a call on end to its bond buying program currently scheduled to end in 2018, it added.
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 09:08 am

tags #Rupee #US dollar

