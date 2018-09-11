App
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 09:13 AM IST

Rupee gains 15 paise Vs dollar in early trade at 72.30

Yesterday rupee ended at record closing low of 72.45 per dollar, down by 72 paise against Friday's close of 71.73.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened higher by 15 paise at 72.30 per dollar on Tuesday.

This was a biggest single session decline against Us dollar since August 13.

It has touched a record low of 72.67 per dollar during intraday Monday.

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 72.55 in the previous session. September contract open interest increased 6.68% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 09:00 am

