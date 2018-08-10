App
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens at 68.83 per dollar; down 15 paise

Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, says ICICIdirect.

The Indian rupee opened lower by 15 paise at 68.83 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 68.68.

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 68.82 in the previous session. August contract open interest increased 4.31% in the previous day, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 09:00 am

