Indian rupee opens at 68.83 per dollar; down 15 paise

The Indian rupee opened lower by 15 paise at 68.83 per dollar on Friday versus previous close 68.68.

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 68.82 in the previous session. August contract open interest increased 4.31% in the previous day, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.