Indian rupee opens at 68.43 per dollar; down 19 paise

The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Wednesday. It has opened lower by 19 paise at 68.43 per dollar versus 68.24 Tuesday.

Dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68.47 in the previous session. July contract open interest increased 21.87% in the previous day, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added