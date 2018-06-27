App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens at 68.43 per dollar; down 19 paise

Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Wednesday. It has opened lower by 19 paise at 68.43 per dollar versus 68.24 Tuesday.

Dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68.47 in the previous session. July contract open interest increased 21.87% in the previous day, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 09:03 am

tags #Rupee

