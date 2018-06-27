Indian rupee opens at 68.43 per dollar; down 19 paise

Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, says ICICIdirect.
The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Wednesday. It has opened lower by 19 paise at 68.43 per dollar versus 68.24 Tuesday.
Dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68.47 in the previous session. July contract open interest increased 21.87% in the previous day, said ICICIdirect.We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 09:03 am