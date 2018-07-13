Indian rupee opens at 68.37 per dollar; gains 20 paise

Utilise upsides in pair to initiate short positions, says ICICIdirect
The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Friday. It has opened higher by 20 paise at 68.37 per dollar versus 68.57 yesterday.
The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68.67 in the previous session. July contract open interest declined 3.85% in the previous day, said ICICIdirect
We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in pair to initiate short positions, it added.
