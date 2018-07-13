App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 09:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee opens at 68.37 per dollar; gains 20 paise

Utilise upsides in pair to initiate short positions, says ICICIdirect

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Friday. It has opened higher by 20 paise at 68.37 per dollar versus 68.57 yesterday.

The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68.67 in the previous session. July contract open interest declined 3.85% in the previous day, said ICICIdirect

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in pair to initiate short positions, it added.

 

 
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 09:02 am

tags #Rupee

