Indian rupee opens at 68.37 per dollar; gains 20 paise

The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Friday. It has opened higher by 20 paise at 68.37 per dollar versus 68.57 yesterday.

The dollar-rupee July contract on the NSE was at 68.67 in the previous session. July contract open interest declined 3.85% in the previous day, said ICICIdirect

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in pair to initiate short positions, it added.