Last Updated : Dec 27, 2018 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Rupee opens 13 paise lower at 70.20/$

The rupee on Wednesday trimmed its early sharp gains to settle 8 paise higher at 70.06 against the US currency mainly due to dollar buying by importers in the last hour of trade.

The Indian rupee has opened at 70.20 per US dollar against a previous close of 70.07 per dollar. The currency is down around 13 paise.

The dollar strengthened against major global currencies in a restricted trade which also weighed on the domestic currency.

The dollar strengthened against major global currencies in a restricted trade which also weighed on the domestic currency.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency's strength against a basket of six major global currencies, was up at 96.74 amid global economic growth concerns. Major global markets such as the UK, Hong Kong and Germany were closed for Christmas holidays.

(with inputs from PTI)
