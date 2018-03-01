App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Feb 27, 2018 12:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian rupee lower 11 paise to 64.90 in late morning deals

The rupee opened lower at 64.83 per dollar as against yesterday's close of 64.79 at the inter-bank foreign exchange here. The domestic unit hovered between a high of 64.76 and low of 64.94 during morning deals. It was trading at 64.90 at 1030 hrs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The rupee declined 11 paise to 64.90 against the American currency in late morning deals on sustained bouts of month-end dollar demand from importers and banks.

The rupee opened lower at 64.83 per dollar as against yesterday's close of 64.79 at the inter-bank foreign exchange here. The domestic unit hovered between a high of 64.76 and low of 64.94 during morning deals. It was trading at 64.90 at 1030 hrs.

"Sustained FII outflows are influencing the rupee sentiment, while it is witnessing volatility ahead of the new Fed chief's first congressional testimony on monetary policy report and the US state of economy," a dealer said.

Meanwhile, the US dollar eased against its major rivals in early Asian trade, as investors awaited a slew of economic data this week and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony, which could determine whether the US currency's recovery from a three-year low has more room to run.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 63.44 points at 34,382.31 in mid-session trade.

tags #dollar #Federal Reserve #Indian Rupee #Rupee

most popular

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

These 6 stocks gave at least 15% return annually during FY15-17 despite high P/E

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Kenneth Andrade feels market correction makes 2018 the year to build a portfolio

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Top 3 reasons why Morgan Stanley cuts overweight exposure to India by 50 bps

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC