Indian rupee likely to strengthen towards 79 by end-FY24: UBS Securities

Moneycontrol News
Apr 04, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

The rupee is likely to strengthen towards 79 by end-FY24 from an average of 82 to the US dollar in FY23, Tanvee Gupta Jain, the chief India economist at UBS Securities said in a note.

Narrowing current account deficit will help the rupee strengthen against the dollar and appreciate to around 79 by the second half of the current fiscal, says a foreign brokerage report.

Even as the rupee is likely to be volatile in the near-term, as global financial stability risks remain elevated, she expects the local unit to gain towards 79 against the greenback by year-end FY24, on a narrowing current account deficit (CAD) and weaker dollar volatility index.

CAD narrowed to 2.2 per cent of GDP or USD 18.2 billion in the third quarter and the Swiss brokerage UBS Securities sees it further improving to 1.2 per cent of GDP in the current fiscal from an estimated 2 per cent in the just concluded fiscal.