English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Indian rupee likely to open lower as risk aversion boosts dollar; RBI key

    The rupee is seen around 82.40-82.45 in early trades, down from 82.32 in the previous session.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 11, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST
    Representational image: Shutterstock

    Representational image: Shutterstock

    The Indian rupee is expected to open weaker on Tuesday, as the Federal Reserve rate outlook dampened demand for risky assets and boosted the dollar.

    The rupee is seen around 82.40-82.45 in early trades, down from 82.32 in the previous session.

    On Monday, the local unit had dropped to a record low of 82.6825, but recouped losses to end flat due to likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Still, traders reckoned that the rupee's downtrend remained intact.

    The market is "still searching for a floor" for the rupee and it looks like "we are not there yet", a Mumbai-based trader said.

    "If the RBI does not intervene...then traders will remain long on USD/INR pair throughout the day", said Ashish Ranade, forex and treasury chief manager at Cosmos Bank.

    Close

    Related stories

    Asian currencies slipped on Tuesday and the dollar index inched higher to 113.22, heading for its fifth daily advance. The offshore Chinese yuan dropped to 7.1840 to the dollar.

    The U.S. 10-year yield was seen hovering near to 4%.

    The likelihood of more large Fed rate hikes was lifting Treasury yields and supporting demand for the dollar.

    Chicago Fed president Charles Evans said on Monday that he sees the policy rate needing to rise "a bit above" 4.5% by early next year and remaining there, as the U.S. central bank takes stock.

    The Fed rate is currently at 3%-3.25% and markets are factoring in that its more than likely that the U.S. central bank will take it to 3.75%-4% next month.

    The U.S. inflation data due on Thursday will be key in gauging the outlook for rates at the November and December meeting.

    Meanwhile, oil prices, among the reasons that the rupee has struggled, cooled off slightly. Brent crude was hovering near $96 a barrel, having climbed to $98.75 intraday on Monday.

    Asian shares fell and U.S. equity futures extended losses. Geopolitical concerns heated up after a Russian missile attack on Ukraine killed civilians and knocked out power in cites across the country.

    KEY INDICATORS: ** One-month non-deliverable rupee forward at 82.80; onshore one-month forward premium at 27.5 paise ** USD/INR NSE Oct futures closed on Monday at 82.5825 ** USD/INR forward premium for October-end at 14.5 paise ** Dollar index up at 113.22 ** Brent crude futures up 0.1% at $96.3 per barrel ** Ten-year U.S. note yield at 3.99% ** SGX Nifty nearest-month futures up 0.1% at 17,239 ** As per NSDL data, foreign investors sold a net $474.3 mln worth of Indian shares on Oct. 7

    ** NSDL data shows foreign investors bought a net $55.5 mln worth of Indian bonds on Oct. 7

    (With Reuters inputs )
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Indian Rupee #markets #RBI #Rupee
    first published: Oct 11, 2022 08:27 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.