Indian rupee likely to open little changed as US yields jump, dollar flat

Reuters
Dec 28, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST

The rupee is seen around 82.75-82.80 per dollar in early trades versus its previous close of 82.8475.

The Indian rupee was expected to open little changed to the U.S. currency on Wednesday amid a spike in U.S. yields and a flat dollar.

The currency may even gain marginally at the open, tracking a subdued dollar, absent any fresh cues, with China's steps towards reopening a positive in the background, said a foreign exchange trader.

However, an uptick in U.S. yields could put some pressure, the dealer added, while citing limited trading activity around the holidays.

The dollar index was flat at 104.250 after China said on Monday it would scrap its COVID-19 quarantine rule for inbound travellers, even as COVID cases spike.

The rising cases are a risk, but economic reopening is eventually needed and could spur activity in China, said Sajal Gupta, head of forex and rates at Edelweiss Financial Securities.