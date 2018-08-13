Indian rupee hits record low; opens at 69.47 per dollar

The Indian rupee slipped to a record low as it fell 66 paise in the early trade on Monday.

It has opened at 69.47 per dollar on Monday versus 68.83 Friday.

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 68.99 in the previous session. August contract open interest declined 1.86% in the previous day, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.