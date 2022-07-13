English
    Indian rupee hits record low for a third straight session

    The partially convertible rupee was trading at 79.66/67 per dollar compared to its previous close of 79.5975. The unit touched a life low of 79.6675.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 13, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

    The Indian rupee hit a record low for a third straight session on Wednesday as foreign investors continued to dump riskier assets ahead of U.S. inflation data that could determine the pace of tightening in the world's largest economy.

    The partially convertible rupee was trading at 79.66/67 per dollar compared to its previous close of 79.5975. The unit touched a life low of 79.6675.

    "There is a general risk-off sentiment. Until flows come back, we will see the dollar being bid against currencies like ours," a senior trader at a private bank said.

    Currencies in Asia have come under immense pressure in recent months, with expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike rates faster and further than its peers contributing significantly to the safe haven dollar's surge.

    (With Reuters inputs)
    first published: Jul 13, 2022 12:21 pm
