Indian rupee hits fresh record low of 72.74 per dollar

Indian rupee touched a fresh record low of 72.74 per dollar as it erased all its morning gains, trading lower by 25 paise at 72.70 per dollar.

It opened higher by 15 paise at 72.30 per dollar. On Monday, it ended at record closing low of 72.45 per dollar, down by 72 paise against Friday's close of 71.73.

This was a biggest single session decline against Us dollar since August 13.

It has touched a record low of 72.67 per dollar during intraday Monday.

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 72.55 in the previous session. September contract open interest increased 6.68% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in the pair to initiate long positions, it added.