Indian rupee hits fresh all-time low of 73.41/USD

After opening at all-time low the Indian rupee slipped further and touched the record low of 73.41 per dollar.

It has opened lower by 33 paise at 73.24 versus Monday's close 72.91 per dollar.

Rupee continued to remain under pressure and today is expected to open at fresh record low levels following sharp surge in global crude oil prices. Brent crude is now at four-year high levels on worries that global supplies will drop due to Washington’s sanctions on Iran, said Motilal Oswal.

The US sanctions against Iran’s oil industry, which at its peak this year supplied nearly 3% of the world’s daily consumption, are due to go into effect on November 4.

On the domestic front, market participants will be keeping an eye on the RBI policy statement that due this week. Expectation is that the RBI

could consider raising rates, it added.

According to IFA Global currency report, higher crude prices would continue to weigh on domestic bonds and the rupee. Technically, the USD-INR pair broke the previous resistance zone of 72.95-73 levels and is currently hovering near 73.35 levels. The supporting technical factors continue to suggest further upside momentum. On the flip side, 72.80 likely to act as crucial support. Intraday and medium bias continues to remains bullish.

The next domestic trigger would be the tone of the RBI policy on Friday. Importers are advised to cover short term exposure at current levels (73.30). Exporters are advised to hold for covering long term orders as the pair has given upside breakout, it added.