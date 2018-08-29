App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee hits a fresh record low of 70.51 per dollar

Traders said besides fresh demand of the US currency from importers, dollar's strength against some currencies overseas weighed on the domestic unit.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee hit a fresh record low of 70.4763 to the US dollar on Wednesday afternoon.

The currency had a weak start to the day as well, falling 22 paise to 70.32 against the US dollar, hurt by fresh demand for the American currency from importers.



Analysts see this as a short-term blip and expect the upward momentum to continue. “The weakness could be on the back of month-end demand (for dollars) from oil companies. As such, all other factors are supportive of the currency. It could see appreciation after one or two days once this demand is out of the market,” Rushabh Maru, Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers told Moneycontrol. For the very short term, he expects support to be around 70.20/USD and resistance around 70.75/USD.

Meanwhile, IFA Global is advising importers to cover the short-term exposure on a dip towards 70.18 levels. Exporters are advised to hold for long-term forward bookings with the stop loss of 69.50 as short-term trend remains bullish.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 10:45 am

tags #Rupee

