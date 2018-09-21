Indian rupee hits 1-week high; up 60 paise at 71.76 per dollar

The Indian rupee extend its morning gain and hit one week high at 71.76 per dollar on Friday.

It opened higher by 52 paise at 71.85 per dollar versus 72.37 Wednesday.

The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 72.46 in the previous session. September contract open interest declined 3.93% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in pair to initiate short positions, it added.