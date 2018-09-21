Indian rupee gains 52 paise in early trade at 71.85 per dollar

Utilise upsides in pair to initiate short positions, says ICICIdirect.
The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Friday. It has opened higher by 52 paise at 71.85 per dollar versus 72.37 Wednesday.
The dollar-rupee September contract on the NSE was at 72.46 in the previous session. September contract open interest declined 3.93% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.We expect the USD-INR to meet resistance at higher levels. Utilise upsides in pair to initiate short positions, it added.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 09:00 am