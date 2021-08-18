MARKET NEWS

Indian rupee gains 5 paise against US dollar in early trade

Moneycontrol News
August 18, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST

The rupee appreciated 6 paise to 74.29 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday as strong buying in domestic equities and weakness in American currency overseas strengthened investor sentiment.

However, high crude prices in the international market and foreign capital outflows restricted the rupee rise, forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 74.30 against the dollar, then gained further ground to 74.29, a rise of 6 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 74.35 against the US dollar.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 281.31 points higher at a fresh all-time high of 56,073.58, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 76.80 points to record 16,691.40.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.04 per cent lower at 93.10.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.38 per cent to USD 69.29 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 343.73 crore, as per exchange data.

(With PTI inputs)
Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
first published: Aug 18, 2021 11:05 am

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.