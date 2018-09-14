App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee gains 49 paise Vs dollar in early trade at 71.70

Rupee opened higher at 71.70 per dollar versus 72.19 Wednesday.

The Indian rupee continues it gaining momentum on Friday as it gained 49 paise in the opening trade.

It opened higher at 71.70 per dollar versus 72.19 Wednesday.

Technically, now USD-INR is getting support at 71.775 and below same could see a test of 71.39 level, and resistance is now likely to be seen at 72.785, a move above could see prices testing 73.41, according to LKP currency report.

On Wednesday, rupee ended the session on positive note at 72.19 per US dollar, from its record low of 72.91 it touched during the day’s trade. The Indian currency had ended at 72.69 on Tuesday.
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 09:00 am

