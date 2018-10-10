Indian rupee gains 24 paise in opening trade at 74.15 per dollar

Utilise downsides in pair to initiate long positions, says ICICIdirect.
The Indian rupee gained in the early trade on Wednesday. It opened higher by 24 paise at 74.15 per dollar versus previous close 74.39.
On Tuesday rupee ended at a fresh record low of 74.39 per US dollar.
The dollar-rupee October contract on the NSE was at 74.50 in the previous session. October contract open interest increased 2.20% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.
We expect the USD-INR to find supports at lower levels. Utilise downsides in pair to initiate long positions, it added.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 09:05 am