MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Should financial literacy be introduced at the school & college level? Register now for this engaging webinar on 11th January, 2022 @4 pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Indian rupee gains 18 paise against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened sharply higher at 74.15 against the American dollar, then inched slightly lower to quote 74.16, registering a rise of 18 paise from the last close.

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2022 / 10:45 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The rupee appreciated by 18 paise to 74.16 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, tracking strong gains in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened sharply higher at 74.15 against the American dollar, then inched slightly lower to quote 74.16, registering a rise of 18 paise from the last close.

In the previous session, the rupee had settled at 74.34 against the greenback. On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 520.62 points or 0.87 per cent higher at 60,265.27, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 150.85 points or 0.85 per cent to 17,963.55.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, strengthened by 0.20 per cent to 95.91. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.21 per cent to USD 81.92 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Friday, as they bought shares worth Rs 496.27 crore, as per exchange data.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Indian Rupee #Rupee #US dollar
first published: Jan 10, 2022 10:45 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.