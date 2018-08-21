App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian Rupee gains 17 paise Vs dollar in early trade at 69.65

Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, says ICICIdirect.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee opened higher by 17 at 69.65 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 69.82.

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 69.86 in the previous session. August contract open interest declined 7.19% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added

The rupee made a strong comeback in Monday's trading session as it ended higher by 33 paise at 69.82 against Thursday's close of 70.15.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 09:00 am

