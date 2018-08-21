Indian Rupee gains 17 paise Vs dollar in early trade at 69.65

The Indian rupee opened higher by 17 at 69.65 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close 69.82.

The dollar-rupee August contract on the NSE was at 69.86 in the previous session. August contract open interest declined 7.19% in the previous session, said ICICIdirect.

We expect the USD-INR to meet supply pressure at higher levels. Utilise upsides in the pair to initiate short positions, it added

The rupee made a strong comeback in Monday's trading session as it ended higher by 33 paise at 69.82 against Thursday's close of 70.15.