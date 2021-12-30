MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Indian rupee gains 15 paise to 74.56 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 74.56 against the American dollar, registering a rise of 15 paise from the last close.

PTI
December 30, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The rupee appreciated by 15 paise to 74.56 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, tracking gains in domestic equity markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 74.56 against the American dollar, registering a rise of 15 paise from the last close.

The rupee on Wednesday settled just one paisa lower at 74.71 against the US dollar.

Positive moves in Indian equity indices aided sentiments, forex traders said, adding that trading is likely to remain range-bound this week ahead of the year-end holidays.

However, firm crude oil prices contained the appreciation bias in the local unit, they added.

Close

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.07 per cent higher at 95.99.

Meanwhile, on the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 152.31 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 57,958.80, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 40.05 points or 0.23 per cent to 17,253.65.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.32 per cent to USD 79.48 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 975.23 crore, as per exchange data.
PTI
Tags: #Rupee
first published: Dec 30, 2021 10:52 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.