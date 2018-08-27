App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indian rupee gains 15 paise in opening trade at 69.76

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.60 and 70.05, says Motilal Oswal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian rupee gained in the opening trade on Monday. It has opened higher by 15 paise at 69.76 per dollar versus previous close 69.91.

On Friday, Rupee rose following weakness in the dollar against its major crosses and ahead Fed chairman statement at the Jackson Hole Symposium. In the recent past, rupee has been under pressure primarily on back of global factors than domestic factors, said Motilal Oswal.

Broad dollar strength has been one of the major factors that led to weakness in major Asian currencies and rupee has been one of the weakest of the pack. Data released by RBI showed FX reserves for the week ended August 24 remained more or less unchanged compared to previous week at USD 400.84 billion.

Today, USD-INR pair is expected to quote in the range of 69.60 and 70.05, it added.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 09:00 am

